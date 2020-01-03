US terrorist regime to bear full consequences of Gen. Soleimani's assassination

"Due to his role in combating terrorist groups, General Soleimani was popular among Iranians," Zarif said, "There will be consequences for his martyrdom, which are under no one's control but will solely affect the US terrorist regime."

The UN Secretary-General, for his turn, expressed concern about the US move, which would escalate tension in the region.

IRGC confirmed on Friday that Quds Force commander General Soleimani was assassinated by US airstrikes at Baghdad airport. Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

Iran has strongly condemned the terrorist act, vowing to take revenge on US forces. Three days of public mourning have been announced across the country.

General Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years.

