HTS tightens security around Iran embassy: Report

The interim ruling body, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has begun implementing the security protocols around the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Baghdad al-Youm reported, citing Syrian sources.

HTS militants have cordoned off the embassy and closed its main entrances as part of these measures.

They are also preventing anyone from approaching the embassy or defacing it with anti-Iran graffiti.

Armed groups, led by HTS, overthrew the Assad government on December 8 following a lightning offensive that was launched in their stronghold in Syria’s northwest and captured Damascus in less than two weeks.

The country is grappling with insecurity and turmoil after the fall of Assad.

MNA