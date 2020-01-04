PMU dismisses reports of its leaders’ assassination in N Baghdad

Earlier in the day, Iraqi media reported that a two-car convoy of Public Mobilization Units (PMU) has been hit in an airstrike in northern Baghdad and that the targeted vehicles were carrying at least two senior Popular Mobilizations Units (PMU) officials.

In a statement, PMU said that the targeted convoy was carrying the force’s medical teams.

The statement also rejected rumors around martyrdom of any PMU commander, including the commander of Kataib Imam Ali militia Shbl al-Zaidi, in the airstrikes.

The attack comes as US terrorist forces launched airstrikes at Baghdad airport on Friday, assassinating IRGC Quds Force commander General Soleimani and PMU Deputy Commander al-Muhandis. The attack has been widely condemned as a violation of international law and a provocation for war by the United States.

