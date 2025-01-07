Araghchi calls for pursuing agenda of Iran-Austria coop.

During the meeting, Eshragh Jahromi presented his proposed plans for the expansion of bilateral relations with Austria in various fields.

Araghchi highlighted the history of good ties between Iran and Austria and the progress in their cooperation, underlining the importance of pursuing the agenda of the bilateral relations within the framework of the policy of expanding interactions with various countries. He further wished the new ambassador the best of luck.

Eshragh Jahromi has previously served in various positions, including Director General of Peace and International Security at the Foreign Ministry, Assistant Director General for Peace and International Security, Deputy Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations and International Organizations in Vienna, Head of the International Women's Affairs and Human Rights Department, Legal Advisor for International Affairs at the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Reoublic of Iran in Geneva, and also First Secretary at the Iranian Embassy in South Africa.

MNA/