The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash took place on the 4900 block of Arden Drive near the San Gabriel Valley Airport around 7:57 a.m. The plane crashed into a single-story family home.

According to local US media, it was unclear how many people were in the plane or the home at the time of the crash, the LACFD said.

No injuries were reported. The home was not damaged.

The cause of the crash is not immediately known.

MNA