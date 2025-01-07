Dozens killed as magnitude-6.8 earthquake hits China's Tibet

Dozens of people have been killed and buildings collapsed in China's Tibet region after a magnitude-6.8 earthquake struck a remote area of the Himalayas along the nation's border with Nepal, according to Chinese state media.

"A reporter learned from the Tibet Autonomous Region earthquake bureau that people have been killed, involving three townships including Changsuo township, Quluo township, and Cuoguo township in Dingri county," Xinhua news agency said.

The news agency initially reported that up to nine people had been killed in the earthquake, but later reported that a regional disaster relief headquarters confirmed as many as 32 people had died and at least 38 others injured.

The quake struck Dingri county near the Nepalese border at a depth of 10 kilometres below ground at 9:05am (11:05 AEST) on Tuesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

