IRGC to unveil new underground missile, drone complexes

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, General Ali Mohammad Naeini gave details on the ongoing ‘Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 19’ military exercise and a number of other war games that will be held in the coming days.

He stated that during the drills, the IRGC Aerospace Force will unveil “missile and drone cities”, while an underground city storing missiles and another facility accommodating vessels will be unveiled in the south of Iran.

The new generation of the IRGC’s “unique drones” will also be unveiled, he added.

The spokesman said the IRGC Navy will stage a war game in the Persian Gulf on January 18-23, noting that around 300 combat vessels will take part in an exercise on January 11 for smart traffic control at the Strait of Hormuz.

On January 27, the largest naval parade will be held with the participation of around 2,000 military and civilian vessels, he said, adding that two warships, named after martyrs ‘Bahman Baqeri’ and ‘Rais Ali Delvari’, will join the IRGC Navy’s fleet.

General Naeini also unveiled plans for a war game on Friday, January 10, involving 110,000 Basij forces in the capital Tehran.

“Iran has been fully prepared since long ago for big and complicated battles on any scale,” the spokesman added, saying the Islamic Republic has confronted various security and cultural wars and seditions with reliance on its endogenous and people-based power.

Pointing to the operations True Promise I and II against the Zionist regime, the general said the two operations indicated only a small portion of Iran’s unlimited power. “The enemy is aware that the skies of the occupied territories are clear and defenseless for us. We can act (against Israel) on a magnitude multiple times bigger and with greater accuracy, speed and destruction. The power and rate of production of our weapons and missiles would increase day by day in terms of quantity, skill and design.”

The spokesman also highlighted the “complete consistency” among various levels of governance in Iran regarding the retaliatory True Promise III operation against the Zionist regime, adding, “There are no obstacles to new operations against Israel in due time.”

