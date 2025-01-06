Resistance Front at apex of its power: IRGC chief cmdr.

“Today, the Resistance Front is at the height of [its] power, but the enemies have turned into objects of hatred and are apprehensive and this story is going to continue,” Major General Hossein Salami said during a ceremony in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman, the Press TV reported.

He hailed Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance movement for “imposing its will on Israel,” referring to myriads of retaliatory operations staged by the group that forced Tel Aviv into accepting the terms of a truce deal with Beirut that was struck to end the regime’s escalated deadly aggression against the country.

“The fact that Hezbollah stays on its course, despite those heavy dangers, is down to the struggles of [the group’s former secretary-general] Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and [former senior official] Hashem Safieddine, who managed to plant the roots of Jihad (Struggle) within the Lebanese youths’ beliefs.”

He considered the Muslim world’s enemies to be resorting to killing innocent civilians out of frustration, adding, however, that the adversaries were no match for the Muslim world’s dedicated youths, saying the enemies were approaching demise as time went by.

“Therefore, these strong infrastructures that were set up by those great Mujahideen over decades, today serve as the certain columns buttressing the Muslims’ life,” the commander stated.

Salami, who was attending a ceremony held to pay tribute to the Islamic Republic’s former top anti-terror commander, General Qassem Soleimani, commended the martyr for his unstinting sacrifices for the regional Muslim nations, which he undertook by leading the fight against Western- and Israeli-backed Takfiri terrorist groups.

General Soleimani made history for many pending decades, he said, asserting that the martyr, who was assassinated in a United States drone strike against Baghdad in 2020, would spare no endeavor to establish peace and security across the region.

“At the junctures, when the enemies were after destroying Muslims, Martyr Soleimani entered the field and foiled all conspiracies.”

