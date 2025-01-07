Yemen confirms attacking US, Israeli targets

The operations took place on Monday, striking USS Harry Truman and three Israeli military sites, including two located in the city of Yaffa near Tel Aviv, the forces said in a statement.

"The missile force and the drone force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative and joint military operation targeting the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman with two winged missiles and four drones in the northern Red Sea, while they were preparing to launch a major air attack on our country. The operation led to the failure of the attack," they said, PressTV reported.

"This afternoon, our forces carried out two military operations. The first targeted a military target belonging to the Israeli enemy in occupied Yaffa with two drones," Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree noted, adding, "The other operation targeted a vital Israeli enemy target in occupied Ashkelon with a drone."

"Our forces carried out a third military operation this evening, targeting a military target belonging to the Israeli enemy in occupied Yaffa with a drone," the statement said.

"The operations successfully achieved their goals."

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/