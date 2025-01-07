Air defense drill launced to secure Natanz nuclear facility

The air defense forces from the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) started a joint war game on Tuesday.

During the first stage of the drill, the air defense units exercised plans for the protection of the Natanz nuclear site in central Iran.

The air defense division of the IRGC Aerospace Force employed point-defense tactics to protect the nuclear site in Natanz against an array of aerial threats amid possible electronic warfare.

On Monday, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base -the central headquarters of Iran’s Air Defense- said a series of new and secret air defense systems have been installed near the country’s sensitive locations.

SD/TSN