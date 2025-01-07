  1. Politics
Jan 7, 2025, 1:03 PM

Air defense drill launced to secure Natanz nuclear facility

Air defense drill launced to secure Natanz nuclear facility

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – The air defense units attending a large-scale military exercise practiced tactics to protect the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran’s central province of Isfahan.

The air defense forces from the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) started a joint war game on Tuesday.

During the first stage of the drill, the air defense units exercised plans for the protection of the Natanz nuclear site in central Iran.

The air defense division of the IRGC Aerospace Force employed point-defense tactics to protect the nuclear site in Natanz against an array of aerial threats amid possible electronic warfare.

On Monday, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base -the central headquarters of Iran’s Air Defense- said a series of new and secret air defense systems have been installed near the country’s sensitive locations.

SD/TSN

News ID 226592

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News