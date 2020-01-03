Two-car convoy of PMU officials targeted in air attack N Baghdad: report

According to multiple reports, the targeted vehicles were carrying at least two senior Popular Mobilizations Units (PMU) officials.

The airstrike has reportedly left dead at least six people, according to Reuters, citing sources.

While some reports suggest that the parties involved in the incident are unknown, others claim that the US has attacked a PMU convoy carrying the commander of Kataib Imam Ali brigade Shbl al-Zaidi and other yet-to-be-identified PMU officials.

The attack comes as US terrorist forces launched airstrikes at Baghdad airport on Friday, assassinating IRGC Quds Force commander General Soleimani and PMU Deputy Commander al-Muhandis. The attack has been widely condemned as a violation of international law and a provocation for war by the United States.

MNA/PR