Jan 6, 2025, 3:48 PM

Rockets fired from Gaza hits Sderot, Israeli army says

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – The Israeli regime's military has confirmed the firing of three rockets from the besieged Gaza Strip on Monday, saying that one hit Sderot.

Three rockets were launched from the northern Gaza Strip at Sderot, in the south of occupied lands, the Israeli military said on Monday.

One of the rockets was intercepted, while another struck the city, causing slight damage to a home, the army claimed in a statement on Monday, according to the Times of Israel. The third rocket apparently hit an open area, without causing major damage, the report added.

Large explosions were heard in southern occupied lands as a result of the rockets launch and attempts to intercept them.

