Raeisi's martyrdom date registered in natl. calendar

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – The date corresponding to the martyrdom of Iran’s former president Ebrahim Raieisi and his companions has been registered as a national day in Iran’s calendar.

The date, which witnessed the martyrdom of Raeisi and his companions, including former foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, was registered on Monday as the “Day of the Martyrs of Service.”

The development took place as per a decree issued by President Massoud Pezeshkian and the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.

The 63-year-old cleric, who rose through the ranks to become one of the most important politicians in Iran and beyond, passed away in a helicopter crash during a visit to the northwestern border region where he and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, inaugurated two dams built on the Aras River.

Raeisi was particularly vocal in calling out the Israeli regime’s genocidal war against Palestinians and urged the Muslim nations to unite.

