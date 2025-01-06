  1. Politics
Jan 6, 2025, 6:20 PM

Iran registers 2024 tragic copter crash in official calendar

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezhakian forwarded a resolution approved by the country's cultural council to register the anniversary of the martyrdom of late President Ebrahim Raeisi and his companions in the Iranian calendar.

Masoud Pezhakian, President and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution (SCCR) forwarded on Monday the council's resolution to register the anniversary of the martyrdom of his predecessor President Ebrahim Raeisi and his companions as Martyrs of Service' Day in the Iranian official calendar.

Therefore, May 19 has been registered as a national day in memory of the previous President of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their companions. 

On 19 May 2024, the helicopter carrying Martyrs Raeisi and Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Friday Prayers leader of Tabriz city Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem and several other senior Iranian officials crashed in a mountainous area in East Azerbaijan province due to the adverse weather conditions and severe fog in the area. 

