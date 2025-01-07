Yemen thwarts hostile activities by MI6, Saudi intelligence

The hostile actions of MI6 and Saudi Intelligence were neutralized in Yemen, leading to the arrest of members of a British spy network in December 2024, according to the country’s Saba news agency.

The intelligence agencies sought to intensify their activities to establish a target bank, it added.

British and Saudi intelligence cooperated to recruit and train spies for missions against the country’s strategic capabilities, focusing on monitoring missile facilities, military, and security sites, as well as tracking state leaders, the statement noted.

It added that the arrested operatives had undergone training in Riyadh to develop espionage skills and utilize advanced spying technologies.

British officers equipped them with sophisticated communication tools and techniques to gather intelligence, the statement noted.

In a related development, the Yemeni Shura Council recognized this achievement as a significant action taken by the security and intelligence services.

They described it as a preemptive strike that disrupted the efforts of hostile entities aimed at undermining the security, stability, and territorial sovereignty of the Yemeni people.

