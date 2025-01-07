  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 7, 2025, 11:26 AM

At least 28 Palestinians killed in Gaza over past day

At least 28 Palestinians killed in Gaza over past day

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – At least 28 Palestinians were killed following Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military delivered strikes on the central Bureij refugee camp as well as on Gaza City and Rafah.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

SD/

News ID 226587

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News