At least 28 Palestinians killed in Gaza over past day

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military delivered strikes on the central Bureij refugee camp as well as on Gaza City and Rafah.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

