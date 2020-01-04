"The response for a military action is a military action”: Takht-Ravanchi

“The US started the economic war in May 2018 and last night they started a military war by an act of terror against one of our top generals,” the envoy told CNN on Saturday.

He highlighted that Iran cannot remain silent, adding, “we have to act and we will act.”

"The response for a military action is a military action,” he highlighted, adding “By whom? By... when? Where? That is for the future to witness.”

The United States terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said a harsh response "in due time and right place" awaits criminals behind Soleimani's assassination.

MNA/PR