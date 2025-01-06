  1. Politics
Jan 6, 2025, 2:55 PM

Brig. Gen. Rahimzadeh:

New air defense systems installed at Iran’s sensitive sites

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – The commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base said on Monday that a series of new and secret air defense systems have been stationed near the country’s sensitive centers.

Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh stated on Monday that the air defense forces from the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will stage a joint large-scale war game in coming days.

He noted that the Army and IRGC air defense units have stationed a series of new systems, which are unknown to the enemies, near the sensitive centers of Iran, adding that the equipment will be employed in the upcoming military exercise.

The forces participating in the drill will be practicing the skills they have been trained in during the past year, the general stated, noting the exercises are designed considering the enemies’ movements and the Iranian air defense needs.

In his remarks in 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the air defense base as a very crucial part of the Armed Forces that is at the frontline of confronting enemies of Iran.

The Leader also stressed the importance of accelerating the capabilities of the base and the Air Forces' staff.

