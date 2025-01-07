Pezeshkian's Tajikistan visit good opportunity to expand ties

Iran’s ambassador to Dushanbe, Alireza Haqiqian, held a meeting with Araqchi in Tehran on Monday ahead of Pezeshkian’s official visit to Tajikistan.

The envoy presented a report on the latest state of efforts to expand relations and cooperation between the two countries and the plans to make the president's upcoming visit a success, the ministry’s website reported.

For his part, Araqchi referred to the importance of Tajikistan in Iran’s foreign policy because of the deep historical, cultural, civilizational and language bonds between the two nations and the existence of huge economic and trade potentials.

The foreign minister said Pezeshkian’s trip to Tajikistan would provide a good opportunity to further deepen cooperation between the two sides.

He also underlined the need to make all necessary arrangements to use this opportunity to the full.

MNA/TSN