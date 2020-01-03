  1. Politics
3 January 2020 - 20:23

Leader pays visit to family of Gen. Soleimani

Leader pays visit to family of Gen. Soleimani

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to the house and family of IRGC Commander of Quds Force martyr Gen. ًQasem Soleimani of Friday.

General Soleimani has been assassinated by US airstrikes on Friday at Baghdad airport. Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump has ordered the attack.

All the officials in Iran, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, strongly condemned the terrorist act, vowing to take revenge on US forces. Three days of public mourning have been announced across the country.

General Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years.

Expressing condolences and congratulations on his martyrdom, the Leader said “he was faced with martyrdom for several times but he was dauntless on fulfilling his duty.”
“His Jihad was a great one… as was his martyrdom,” he added.

“You saw Iranians rallying across the country today for him and you will see the same on his funeral processions,” the Leader said.

MNA/4815435

News Code 154062

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News