Leader pays visit to family of Gen. Soleimani

General Soleimani has been assassinated by US airstrikes on Friday at Baghdad airport. Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump has ordered the attack.

All the officials in Iran, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, strongly condemned the terrorist act, vowing to take revenge on US forces. Three days of public mourning have been announced across the country.

General Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years.

Expressing condolences and congratulations on his martyrdom, the Leader said “he was faced with martyrdom for several times but he was dauntless on fulfilling his duty.”

“His Jihad was a great one… as was his martyrdom,” he added.

“You saw Iranians rallying across the country today for him and you will see the same on his funeral processions,” the Leader said.

