Tehran Uni. students hold midnight rally in front of Swiss Embassy

A number of students of the University of Tehran have gathered in front of the Swiss Embassy at midnight holding placards reading, “The region will become your mass grave,” “Wait for our hard vengeance,” “Talks with the US means trampling General Soleimani’s blood,” “Down with Israel,” “Down with the US,” and “Leave the region before we kick you out.”

The streets near the embassy have become blocked by the increasing number of protestors.

The United States forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said a harsh response "in due time and right place" awaits criminals behind Soleimani's assassination.

