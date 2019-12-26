US ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran failed: Basij cmdr.

“Americans’ ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran is failed and this is a great defeat for them,” he said.

Noting that Iran’s economy is improving he added that “enemies seek making Iranian nation hopeless via operating psychological war and want to prove that Iran is in an economic dead-end but they are making a big mistake.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that US sanctions and pressures on Iran are transient and Washington will soon be forced to abandon its maximum pressure policy.

Rouhani said that “in current circumstances that America is standing against nations with unilateral sanctions, we should try to preserve our bilateral ties and cooperation.”

“These conditions are transient and America has no choice but to abandon maximum pressure against Iran before or after its presidential elections," he said.

"There is no doubt that relations between the two countries will further deepen with the resolve of the two Iranian and Indian governments and nations,” he added.

