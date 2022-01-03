Gen. Soleimani strategies foiled enemies plots in Iraq, Syria

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky issued a message on the occasion of the second martyrdom anniversary of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In his message, Zakzaky described General Soleimani as a strategist who foiled all plots of the enemies in Iraq and Syria, saying that the enemies assassinated someone who spent his whole life in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

"We will always remember General Soleimani's fights against terrorism and his efforts to bring peace", he also said, adding that the martyrdom of General Soleimani has awakened many nations.

RHM/JB/alalam 5977908