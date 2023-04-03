Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 3

Kayhan:

Leader terms Iranian nation powerful, faithful, and on path of progress

Shargh:

Martyrdom of Ahmad Motevaselian confirmed after 40 years

Etela'at:

Iran vows to take revenge on martyrdom of IRGC advisors in Syria

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Raeisi: Iranian nation committed to ideals of Islamic Revolution

Abrar:

2 IRGC advisors martyred in Zionist attack on Syria

Aftab-e Eghtesadi:

Leader in Nowruz message: Enemies are after changing identity of Islamic Republic of Iran

Asia:

Iran taekwondo team wins three medals in world c'ship

Arman-e Melli:

Iran invites Saudi King to visit Tehran

RHM/