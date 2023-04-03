Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 3

Kayhan:
Leader terms Iranian nation powerful, faithful, and on path of progress
Shargh:
Martyrdom of Ahmad Motevaselian confirmed after 40 years
Etela'at:
Iran vows to take revenge on martyrdom of IRGC advisors in Syria
Eghtesad-e Mardom:
Raeisi: Iranian nation committed to ideals of Islamic Revolution
Abrar:
2 IRGC advisors martyred in Zionist attack on Syria
Aftab-e Eghtesadi:
Leader in Nowruz message: Enemies are after changing identity of Islamic Republic of Iran
Asia:
Iran taekwondo team wins three medals in world c'ship
Arman-e Melli:
Iran invites Saudi King to visit Tehran
