Iran summons Swiss envoy over US' assassination of Gen. Soleimani

According to the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Swiss charge d'affaires to the Islamic Republic of Iran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry this morning to receive an official protest note regarding this morning’s martyrdom of IRGC Quds Forces Commander Gen. Ghasem Soleimani in Iraq.

"He was told that Washington's move is a blatant instance of state terrorism and the US regime is responsible for all its consequences," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), have been killed in US airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

The IRGC announced in a statement on Friday morning that Major General Soleimani and al-Muhandis were martyred in the attack carried out by US helicopters. The Iraqi pro-government group also confirmed the incident.

General Soleimani was one of the main figures in the fight against terrorism in the past several years in Iraq and Syria.

Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have vowed to take revenge on US criminal terrorist act.

