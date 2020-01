In a statement on Friday, Nasrallah said expressed condolences over the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Force commander General Soleimani and PMU deputy commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

He said that those in the Resistance Front will continue on General Suleimani’s path and raise his flag on all battlefields.

He noted that taking revenge is a responsibility and an act of resistance.

MNA/FNA 13981013000391