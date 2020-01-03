US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism: Zarif

In a tweet on Friday, Zarif wrote, " The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation."

"The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," he added.

Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was martyred in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed.

Issuing a statement IRGC announced that the Iranian commander was martyred in an US airstrike early morning today.

The strike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and some of other forces of the PMU along with their guests.

