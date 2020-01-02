Iran’s export volume surges in nine months

He made the remarks on Thu. in the southern province of Bushehr and added, “in this period, Iran’s export of goods decreased in terms of value.”

He pointed to pricing at customs offices as one of the main reasons behind the increase in goods export in terms of weight.

The head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) pointed to the imposition of sanctions by US against Iran and also difficulties ahead of banking relations of Iran with foreign countries as the main challenges facing export of products and put the value of products exported from the country in the same period at over $31.9 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zadboum said that $31.8 billion worth of products were imported from March 21 to Dec. 22.

He also referred to the programs envisioned for supporting domestic exporters and said, “setting up integrated information network system and also offering export incentive packages to exporters are the main programs of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.”

