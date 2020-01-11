  1. Economy
Iran exports over 5.2mn tons of steel in nine months

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Over 5.2 million tons of steel was exported from the country in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019).

Iran exported 5,209,258 tons of steel from March 21 to Dec. 22, showing a 19 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics showed that 485,611 tons of steel products [produced by Esfahan’s Mobarake Steel Company (EMSCO), Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), Khorasan Steel Company, Saba Steel, Bonab and Chadormalu steel companies] was exported from the country, showing a 91 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Another statistic showed that 15,398,370 tons of steel ingot was produced from March 21 to Dec. 22, showing a four percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

