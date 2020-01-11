Iran exports over 5.2mn tons of steel in nine months

Iran exported 5,209,258 tons of steel from March 21 to Dec. 22, showing a 19 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics showed that 485,611 tons of steel products [produced by Esfahan’s Mobarake Steel Company (EMSCO), Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), Khorasan Steel Company, Saba Steel, Bonab and Chadormalu steel companies] was exported from the country, showing a 91 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Another statistic showed that 15,398,370 tons of steel ingot was produced from March 21 to Dec. 22, showing a four percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MNA/IRN83629385