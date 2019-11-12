Iran, Syria poised to boost trade exchange volume by $1bn in next two yrs.

The two countries of Iran and Syria enjoy high potentials to boost bilateral trade volume from $500 million to $1 billion within the next two years.

He made the remarks on Tue. in a Conference of Syria Trade Opportunities, held at the venue of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and added, “more than 10 economic delegations were exchanged between Iran and Syria over the past year (ended March 20, 2019)”

Before the outbreak of war and civil war in Syria, it had two main income sources i.e. export of oil and tourism in a way that it [Syria] was main rival of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraqi market, he stressed.

Turning to the current situation of trade and business in Syria, he said, “today, competent Iranian companies are playing a key role in rebuilding Syria in the fields of infrastructures and energy.”

Conclusion of a trade and business agreement between Iran and Syria ca accelerate trade and economic relations of the two country, Kashefi emphasized.

He put the trade balance between the two countries in the past year in 2018 at $152 million in favor of Iran, the amount of which increased $69 million in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).

