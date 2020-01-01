  1. Politics
Pres. Rouhani:

Iran has established amicable ties with most neighboring countries

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has established amicable and intimate relations with 12 neighboring countries and hoping that the remaining two neighboring states would resume their ties with Iran.

He made the remarks late on Wed. in Administrative Council session in Ardabil province, adding that “Iran has established very intimate, amicable and friendly ties with the northern neighbor of this province i.e. the Azerbaijan Republic and the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan are determined to broaden and enhance their bilateral relations.”

A number of giant projects have been implemented between the two countries jointly, one of which is related to the construction of a joint industrial township in Ardabil province, he said, adding, “moreover, construction operation of a railway project from Astara to Rasht is underway with the cooperation of the two countries as joint venture.

