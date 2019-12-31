  1. Economy
31 December 2019 - 09:21

Azerbaijan welcomes trilateral electricity coop. with Iran, Russia

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Monday that the Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran electricity corridor has vast potentials for energy cooperation among the three neighbors.

In an interview with Russia-24 TV Network, Aliyev said, "Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in emergency electric power supply… and we constructed new electricity transmission lines with Iran."

"Therefore, the electricity power energy is active among Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia," Aliyev said.

He added that the countries' energy ministers will discuss collaboration in the field.

The Azerbaijan Republic is currently exporting electricity to Georgia, Turkey and the European states, Aliyev recalled.

Azerbaijan has also established a new line for transferring electricity with Iran. Therefore, the electricity corridor is currently in operation among Iran, Russia and Turkey, he said.

