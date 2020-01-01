Enemies must return from their wrong path: Rouhani

Speaking on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of water projects in Ardabil Province, President Hassan Rouhani said, "Wherever those who have begun the conspiracy return, we are ready.”

“Those who have violated their commitments must return to the starting point and admit that they had been wrong about the Iranian nation,” he said.

The President also referred to the sanctions and continued, "If it were not for America’s conspiracy against the Iranian nation, our country’s income in the recent 2 years would surpass today’s $100 billion.”

Addressing the Iranian nation’s enemies, he said, "You are not a nation and government superior to the Iranian nation and government; we respect your nation and strongly disapprove of your government, but there is still a chance to return.”

“Despite all these hard conditions, the Iranian nation is a vibrant and hopeful nation and until the day there is this spirit, we will not be defeated and will continue along our path,” he said.

Rouhani referred to the water projects in the province, saying, "This indicates that despite sanctions, we are on the path to development.”

Heading a host of cabinet members, President Rouhani arrived in Ardabil on Wednesday morning to inaugurate a host of various projects, including 93 civil projects as well as 50 economic plans which will create jobs for more than 4000 individuals.

MNA/President.ir