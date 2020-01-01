CFT threat to national security, worse than JCPOA: Amoli Larijani

“In my opinion, Palermo and CFT are very dangerous for Iran's national security, with CFT even more so,” he said.

Noting that the JCPOA experience proved the unreliability of Americans and their allies to Iran, he said “CFT is more dangerous than Palermo.”

“FATF has extended its deadline several times. Do you think I will pay attention to such threats?” he asked.

“I will do my job,” he said, “We should consider all the aspects and in my view, there are serious security risks.”

The Palermo and CFT are being examined at the Expediency Council, the body in charge of casting the final verdict on the endorsement or rejection of the two remaining FATF-related bills.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global anti-money laundering body, has given Iran a final deadline of February 2020 to implement a set of four bills to meet the standards set by the watchdog.

Last October, Iran's Parliament passed the four bills, but only two of them have so far gone into effect.

Those against the endorsement of the FATF-related bills say the move would impose further restrictions on Iran’s economic relations while the country is under US severe sanctions.

