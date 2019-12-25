Rezaei says any hasty decision on CFT not advisable

“Expediency Council is mulling over the issue of joining to CFT Bill meticulously and adoption of hasty and snap decision on this issue is not advisable,” he said on Wed. according to IRIB.

Turning to the latest situation of the UN Palermo Convention on Transnational Organized Crime and CFT bills, he said, “some members of the Expediency Council are worried that, despite economic sanctions imposed against the country, ratification of these bills and international conventions may be abused and damage people’s livelihood.”

Interests of the country should be taken into consideration on this issue and ambiguous points should be settled completely, Expediency Council Secretary Rezaei highlighted.

He said that a joint commission in the Council will continue addressing the bills on Saturday.

