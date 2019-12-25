Ex-FATF president admits galvanizing intl. community against Iran

“At the plenary this past June in Orlando, the FATF for the first time reimposed the financial countermeasures on Iran, calling on all jurisdictions in a mandatory fashion to require increased supervisory examination for branches and subsidiaries of Iranian banks,” says Marshall Billingslea in the video.

Iran’s Expediency Council is currently reviewing the two remaining FATF-related bills, namely the Palermo and CFT, that the country has been required by FATF to endorse, with the general atmosphere against the endorsement of the bills.

Those against the endorsement of the FATF-related bills say the move would impose further restrictions on Iran’s economic relations while the country is under US severe sanctions.