Russia informs Iran of its views about FATF

In this message, Moscow has admitted commitment of Iran to FATF obligations, asking Iran to put in practice its dynamic in implementation of anti-money laundering regulations and those against terrorist financing.

Moscow has also expressed concern about converting Iran’s file in FATF into a political case and has voiced readiness to strongly confront the US and its allies.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global anti-money laundering body, has given Iran a final deadline of February 2020 to implement a set of four bills to meet the standards set by the watchdog.

Last October, Iran's Parliament passed the four bills, but only two of them have so far gone into effect.

The Expediency Council is in charge of deciding the fate of the two other bills, namely one on Iran’s accession to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, commonly known in Iran as ‘Palermo’, and the other one a bill amending Iran’s Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) law.

Those against the endorsement of the FATF-related bills say the move would impose further restrictions on Iran’s economic relations while the country is under US severe sanctions.

