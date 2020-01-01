Americans taking ISIL revenge on Iraq’s PMU: Leader

"I, along with the Iranian government and nation, severely condemn the US attack," the Leader said, in reference to the US forces' deadly airstrikes against Kata'ib Hezbollah bases, which is part of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), on Sunday night, which left at least 25 individuals martyred and another 51 injured.

"Look at the behavior of the Americans in Syria and Iraq! They are taking the ISIL's revenge on Hashd Al-Shaabi," he said.

"Hashd Al-Shaabi grounded the ISIL, which was created by Americans. Now the US is taking the terrorist group's revenge on PMU, he Leader added.

“It is interesting that when such events happen to the Americans, as you see this anti-US sentiment which is extended all across Iraq, that guy takes to Twitter to put the blame on Iran for the recent days’ events in Iraq and says he will give a response," the Iranian Leader said in reference to US President Donald Trump.

"First of all, like hell you will; second, be reasonable, which you are not. People of this region hate the US. You Americans committed crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq. You murdered human beings.”

“Iraqis, Syrians, and Afghans all hate the US and this hatred will eventually come out in some way.”

“This hatred is the prerequisite to the political and security measures of the US in the region.”

“If the Islamic Republic decides to confront a country, it will be overt about it.”

“We seek the rights of our nation and our country, as well as Iranians’ dignity and improvement,” he said, adding “whoever threatens these will be given a harsh response without any considerations.”

