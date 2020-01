"It’s hard to overstate what a total failure Trump’s Iran policy has been. Nuclear program resumed. Regional provocations escalated. US isolated," he wrote on December 31.

In another tweet, the former US official said Trump's foreign policy is based on "Obama envy, domestic politics, Saudi interests, and magical right wing thinking."

The Rhodes tweet followed reports that protesters broke into the US Embassy compound in Baghdad to protest the recent US airstrikes on Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) sites.

Hundreds of protesters surrounded the United States embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday and Wednesday for the second consecutive day to demand an end to Washington’s 'intervention' in the country and to condemn Washington’s fatal military aggression that targeted Iraq’s PMU on Monday.

The US air raids killed at least 25 PMU fighters from the Kata’ib Hezbollah faction and injured over 50 others in Anbar Province.

Rising the flags of Hash al-Shaabi, the demonstrators, outside the embassy, chanted ‘Death to America’ and burned US flags. They also held up posters calling for the US mission to be shut down and for the parliament to order US forces to leave Iraq.