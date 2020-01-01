Kataib Hezbollah calls on Parliament to bypass law to oust US from Iraq

In a statement on Tuesday, Kataib Hezbollah said that the attack on US embassy in Iraq, which it described as ‘embassy of evil, espionage and conspiracy’, is the first chapter of developments.

It highlighted that the next step is to ratify a law to oust the occupying forces and their followers from Iraq.

The statement noted that what happens around US embassy is completely led and implemented by Iraqi people.

Hundreds of protesters surrounded the United States embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday for the second consecutive day to demand an end to Washington’s "intervention" in the country. The protests come as US forces attacked Kataib Hezbollah, a branch of PMU, on Sunday, leaving dozens of Iraqi forces martyred and injured.

Meanwhile, Kataib Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Muhyi said on Tuesday that Washington has failed in limiting its influence on the Iraqi parliament, Almaalomah reported.

He described al-Qaim area of Anbar province, which was attacked by US forces, as a ‘strategic’ region, noting that Washington is seeking to control the key area through the Al-Tanf and Ain al-Assad bases.

US has violated the security agreement with Iraq and the agreement should be terminated accordingly, he added.

Muhyi noted that the mere condemnation of US measure is not enough and US forces and diplomats should be ousted from Iraq.

He also called for lodging a complaint against US in the UN Security Council and in international courts for its ‘heinous’ crime.

MNA/FNA 13981011000064