  1. Politics
27 December 2019 - 15:00

Iran seizes haul of weapons meant to be used for riots

Iran seizes haul of weapons meant to be used for riots

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – The Iranian intelligence forces seized on Thursday a haul of weapons in the city of Javanrud, Kermanshah province.

The weapons, smuggled into Iran from western borders, were intended to be used in riots aimed at undermining the country's security. 

Earlier this week, the country's intelligence forces busted a haul of American-made weapons in the central city of Isfahan.

According to the public prosecutor of Isfahan, the consignment consisted of over 126 riot (pellet) guns, firearms, and AK-47 as well as 900 live rounds.

The province's security experts believe the weapons had been imported for potential use in the recent riots in the country.

In mid-November, a series of protests broke out in several Iranian cities against a government decision to increase fuel prices. The initially peaceful gatherings, however, descended into violence as riotous elements — many of them armed — infiltrated the protests, perpetrating acts of vandalism against public and private property and randomly opening fire at everyone on the scene.

MNA/4808501

News Code 153762

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News