  1. Politics
16 September 2019 - 21:44

IRGC seizes fuel smuggling ship in Persian Gulf

IRGC seizes fuel smuggling ship in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized a vessel in the Persian Gulf for smuggling of 250,000 liters of diesel fuel.

According to the IRGC news service 'Sepahnews', the vessel was detained in the IRGC Navy's 5th region in the Persian Gulf area while it was carrying 250,000 liters of diesel fuel illegally. 

The crew of the smuggling fuel ship, which was confiscated 20 miles off the Iranian Greater Tunb island in the Persian Gulf, have been handed over to the judicial authorities to undergo  legal proceedings.

The report added that the smugglers said during the interrogation that they had loaded the cargo at the Sang Salameh region and they were carrying it to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

KI/4720295

News Code 150127
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News