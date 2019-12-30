Iran’s Navy Cmdr. pays visit to Russian, Chinese destroyers

After completing the exercises of Iran, Russia, and China, Khanzadi visited the destroyers of two other participant countries at the joint Iranian-Russian-Chinese naval drill in the north Indian Ocean at the invitation of his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

He visited different parts of the Russian “Yaroslav Mudry” and Chinese “Xining” destroyers.

Russian Navy participated in this drill with three vessels, including a Neustrashimy frigate class named “Yaroslav Mudry”, a tugboat named “Yevgeniy Khorov” and a tanker named “Yel'nya”, according to a report by Fars News.

Chinese Navy also took part in the event with a Type 052D destroyer named “Xining”.

Iran, Russia, and China started a four-day joint maritime drill, codenamed "Marine Security Belt” on Friday in the waters of Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean which included tactical exercises such as rescuing frigates under attack.

