9 January 2020 - 18:00

Brig. Ramezan Sharif:

IRGC Aerospace cmdr. to shed light on details of Iran’s missile attacks

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Following the enemies’ psychological operation in undermining the first retaliatory attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the US bases in Iraq over the assassination of the IRGC Quds Force Commander lt. Gen. Soleimani, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh will expound on the details of Iran’s missile attack on US military bases in Iraq.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Spokesman Second Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said on Thu., “in the wake of repeated calls by media companions and psychological operations of US, Zionist and Saudi media in downsizing the first retaliatory attack of the Iranian nation against US terrorist crime in assassinating Gen. Soleimani and his companions, the IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Hajizadeh will shed light on the details of this operation.

In addition to clarify the dimensions of this historic operation entitled “Martyr Soleimani”, codenamed ‘Ya-Zahra’, which was carried out by IRGC against US military bases in Iraq on Wed., Brigadier General Hajizadeh will elaborate a part of documentations of Iran’s missile attack.

