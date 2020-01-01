US, allies intended to disturb Iran, Russia, China joint military drill: Navy cmdr.

"It was said that transregional forces, especially the Americans, observed the Iran, Russia, and China joint maritime drill by spy aerial devices," Khanzadi said in an interview with Radio Iran on Wednesday.

“Americans and their allies held an emergency meeting while the joint maritime drill was bein held, aiming at disturbing the joint naval drill,” he said, adding, “but their plans were disrupted by our deception operations.”

Rejecting the claims of some media outlets which had tried to play down the drill, Khanzadi noted, “We did a variety of tactical and technical tasks in this exercise.”

Navy commander also spoke of continuing to conduct joint drills with the two countries of China and Russia, as well as countries on the Indian Ocean and the region.

“In addition to the tactical and operational functions of the exercise, it was strategic for Iran as it showed the Islamic Republic of Iran could build a coalition against inefficient Western coalitions,” he added.

Iran, Russia, and China started a four-day joint maritime drill, codenamed "Marine Security Belt” on 29 December in the waters of Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean which included tactical exercises such as rescuing frigates under attack.

MNA/FNA 13981011000872