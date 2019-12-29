FM spox slams France’s stance on Iranian, French detainees

Regarding the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs’ move to summon the Iranian ambassador to Paris and its recent statement, Mousavi said on Sunday, “The French Foreign Ministry’s statement about an Iranian national is an interventionist measure, and we deem that France’s request lacks legal basis, because the concerned individual (Ms. Adelkhah) is an Iranian citizen and has been taken into custody on a charge of ‘committing an act of espionage’, while her attorney has been informed of details of the case, and her case is being handled by the Judiciary.”

On a French citizen who is in custody on a charge of “assembly and collusion against national security”, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “He has had access to consular services several times, and his lawyer is informed about his charges and is in contact with the Judiciary authorities.”

“The smear campaigns could not prevent the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Judiciary from dealing with these cases, particularly concerning the security charges against those two individuals,” Mousavi added.

MNA/MFA