FM spox Mousavi meets Archbishop Sargsyan in Tehran

Mousavi held talks with Archbishop Sepuh Sargsyan on the sidelines of the “Moon and Cross” ceremony which was held on Sunday in Saint Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran.

The ceremony which shows the manifestation of friendship between Muslims and Christians was held on the occasion of New Year and closer ties between divine religions, including Muslims and Christians.

During their meeting, Sargsyan said that one of the goals of holding such rituals is to promote cultural and friendly interaction between Muslims and Christians, adding that holding such ceremonies is a good opportunity for unity and empathy between nations.

ISIL commits heinous crimes in the name of Islam, while prophets of all divine religions have had no advice just to turn to God and do good deeds.

