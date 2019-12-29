Iran will not give in to media fuss around jailed Australian national: spox

“She has been arrested on the charge of violating Iran’s national security, and the competent court has also issued the appropriate ruling by observing all relevant laws,” said Mousavi on Saturday night in response to media reports about the Australian national, Foreign Ministry website reported.

“Experience has shown that the Islamic Republic of Iran would not give in to the political and smear campaigns, and this Australian citizen (Moore-Gilbert) is serving her sentence while enjoying all legal rights, like any other convict with a judicial verdict,” he added.

“Public opinion would not forget the Australian government’s treatment of Ms. Negar Qods Kani, who was kept in custody without committing any crime and was treated in an inhuman manner for 28 months. Among the examples of treatment of Ms. Qods Kani that were against the law and human rights were leaving her to have a delivery in prison, separating the infant from the mother, turning down the request for house arrest in lieu of imprisonment, barring her from seeing her baby regularly, and finally violating the consular commitments by extraditing her to the US,” Mousavi noted.

MNA/MFA