Germany turns blind eye to US illegal interventions in West Asia: FM spox

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the German accusation against Iran and the continuation of such positions cast serious doubt on Berlin's claim to play an effective role in the path of peace and stability.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mousavi reacted to the statement by the German Foreign Office, “Germany has falsely accused Iran of destabilizing the region by turning a blind eye to US illegal interventions in West Asia.”

“The continuation of such positions casts serious doubt on Berlin's claim to play an effective role in the path of peace and stability,” the spokesman added.

The German Foreign Office claimed that Iran must end its regional policy, regardless of the destructive and aggressive policies of the US and Western countries in the Middle East.

Ignoring the illegal presence of US troops in Iraq and supporting terrorism in the country, the German Foreign Office added that the increasing number of attacks by non-state militias endangers Iraq's security and stability.

“We condemn the attack on Coalition troops in #Iraq, in which one US citizen was killed and several US and Iraqi soldiers were injured. We extend our sympathy and solidarity to our partners in the @coalition,” German Foreign Office wrote in its Twitter account on Monday.

“The increasing number of attacks by non-state militias is threatening the stability of #Iraq. Iran must end its policy of regional destabilization,” it added.

US forces launched deadly airstrikes against Kata'ib Hezbollah bases, which is part of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), on Sunday night, claiming that the attacks have been in response to alleged attacks targeting US and coalition forces. 

