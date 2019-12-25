  1. Politics
Leader pays tribute to Jesus Christ on Christmas Eve

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, in a message on Tuesday, called for adherence to the teachings of Jesus Christ, which requires righteousness and abhorrence of anti-righteous powers.

“Following Jesus Christ requires adherence to righteousness and abhorrence of anti-righteous powers, and it is hoped that Christians and Muslims in every part of the world will adhere to this great lesson from Jesus (pbuh) in their lives and deeds,” reads a post released on Ayatollah Khamenei’s Twitter account on Christmas Eve.

“The honor Muslims attribute to Jesus Christ (pbuh) is no less than his position and merit in the eyes of the Christian believers in Christianity,” he added.

“Today, many who claim to follow Jesus Christ take a different path than that of him. The guidance of Jesus, the son of Mary (peace be upon our Prophet and her) is guidance towards worshiping God and confronting the Pharaohs and tyrants,” another tweet said.

